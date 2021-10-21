PHL logs 4,806 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2740111 on Thursday, Oct. 21, after the Department of Health reported 4806 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 65835 were active.

Of these, 78.7 percent were mild, 6.2 percent asymptomatic, 2 percent were critical, 4.6 percent were severe, and 8.53 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2633039 with the addition of 5934 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 41237 with the additional 260 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3, following the reported decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the region.

Health authorities, however, have warned against what they said was an observed complacency following the easing of restrictions in Metro Manila over the weekend.

This prompted Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar to order commanders to increase police visibility in specific areas in the region.