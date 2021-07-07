PHL logs 4,289 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1450110 on Wednesday, July 7, after the Department of Health reported 4289 additional cases.

Of the total cases, the DOH said 47519 were active.

Of these, 90.4 percent were mild, 4.1 asymptomatic, 1.6 percent were critical, 2.3 percent were severe, and 1.68 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1377132 including the additional 6399.

COVID-19 deaths are now at 25459 including the 164 ones.

Earlier, the DOH reported two more Delta variant cases have been detected in the Philippines, bringing the total detected in the Philippines to 19.

The World Health Organization has said the Delta COVID-19 variant may be the dominant COVID-19 variant globally due to its increased transmissibility.

Another variant, Lambda, has, however, emerged, and is said to be more transmissible than the Delta variant.

The DOH said other COVID-19 variant cases were also detected in the Philippines.