DOH reports two more Delta variant cases in PHL

Additional cases of other COVID-19 variants also detected

(Eagle News)– The Department of Health has reported additional variant cases in the Philippines.

In a statement, the DOH said two more Delta variant cases detected in Filipinos who returned from Saudi Arabia on May 29 pushed the total Delta variant cases to 19.

The DOH said the results were based on a genome sequencing of 7,878 COVID-19-positive samples by the University of the Philippines Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC), and the University of the Philippines National Institutes of Health (UP-NIH).

The DOH said the two have completed a 10-day isolation period.

“They have been discharged from the quarantine facility after being tagged as recovered,” the DOH said.

Meanwhile, 132 more Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant cases, pushed the total number of Alpha variant cases to 1,217.

Of the 132, 125 were local cases, one returning Filipino, while the DOH has yet to determine the origins of the six.

The DOH said 15 Alpha variant cases have so far died while 117 have recovered.

Over 100–or 119–more Beta variant cases, meanwhile pushed the total to 1,386 in the Philippines.

Of these, 111 are local cases, two are returning overseas Filipinos, while the DOH has yet to determine the origins of the remaining six cases.

The DOH said of the Beta variant cases, three are currently active, 104 cases have been tagged as recovered, while 12 cases have died.

Three additional cases of the Theta variant or the P.3 variant first detected in the Philippines also pushed the total to 166.

The three have already recovered.

The DOH has said the Theta variant was so far not a “variant of concern” as more data was needed to determine its implications on health.