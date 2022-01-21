PHL logs 32,744 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,357,083 on Friday, Jan. 21, after the Department of Health reported 32,744 additional cases.

According to the DOH, all laboratories were operational on Jan. 19 while three did not submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System.

Of the total cases, the DOH said 291618 were active.

Of these, 9015 were asymptomatic, 277833 were mild, 2979 were moderate, 1487 were severe, and 304 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 3,012,156 after the DOH reported 16,385 additional ones.

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 53309 with the additional 156 deaths.

The government has placed Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, and Northern Samar under a COVID-19 alert level 4.

The alert level is in effect until Jan. 31.

Metro Manila and several other areas, meanwhile, are under a COVID-19 alert level 3.