PHL logs 19,271 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,366,749 on Sunday, September 19, after the Department of Health reported 19,271 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 178,196 are active.

Of these, 92.3 percent are mild, 3.1 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent are severe, 0.6 percent are critical and 2.6 percent are moderate cases.

Recoveries rose to 2,151,765 with the addition of 25,037 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at, with the addition of deaths.

Metro Manila is on its fourth day under a COVID-19 alert level 4, the second-highest alert level under the new system being implemented by the Philippine government in the region.

Under the alert level, the case count is high and/or increasing with total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate high.

Persons below 18 years old; over 65 years old; and those with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities or other health risks, and pregnant women are not allowed outside residences under an alert level 4.

Intrazonal and interzonal travel for persons not required to stay at home may be allowed subject to reasonable regulations of the local government unit of destination.