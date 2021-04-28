PHL COVID-19 total at 1,020,495 with addition of 6,895 cases

(Eagle News) — Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 1,020,495 on Wednesday, April 28, after the Department of Health reported 6,895 additional cases.

DOH data showed of the total cases, 67,769 were active.

Of these, 94.9 percent were mild, 1.6 percent asymptomatic, 1.1 percent critical, 1.4 percent were severe, and 0.95 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 935,695 including the additional 10,739 ones.

The death toll is now at 17,031, with the addition of 115 deaths.

The modified enhanced community quarantine in effect starting April 12 in the NCR Plus area, which includes Metro Manila, is expected to lapse by the end of the month.

But the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has said Metro Manila mayors had agreed to recommend a “flexible MECQ” in Metro Manila starting May.

The recommendation will be sent to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, which will then make its recommendation to President Rodrigo Duterte.

The President is expected to make a decision on the next quarantine status on Wednesday.