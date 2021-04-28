Mayors want “flexible” MECQ in Metro Manila: MMDA

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila mayors are recommending a “flexible” modified enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region once the MECQ lapses supposedly by the end of the month.

In a television interview, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chair Benhur Abalos said under the recommended MECQ agreed upon in a meeting by the mayors on Tuesday night, more businesses will be allowed to open.

The recommendation was for curfew hours to be shortened, too, at 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting May.

The Metro Manila mayors’ recommendation is expected to be submitted to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, which will then make its own recommendation to President Rodrigo Duterte.

President Duterte is expected to make his final decision on Wednesday.