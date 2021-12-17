PHL COVID-19 tally rises to 2,837,464

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,837,464 after the Department of Health reported 582 more cases

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 10,167 were active.

Of these, 539 were asymptomatic, 4015 mild, 3415 moderate, 1815 severe, and 383 critical.

Recoveries rose to 2776727 with the additional 494.

The death toll is now at 50570, after 74 more deaths were reported.

The DOH has reminded the public against complacency, noting that the COVID-19 virus was still around.

It has announced that two Omicron variant cases have been detected in the Philippines.

So far, the close contacts of the two cases have tested negative for the virus, with some test results still pending.

The World Health Organization has said the variant was spreading at an “unprecedented rate,” with many cases possibly still undetected.