JUST IN: PHL detects two Omicron variant cases

33 more Delta variant cases also detected

(Eagle News) — Two Omicron variant cases have been detected in the Philippines, the Department of Health announced on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

According to the DOH, apart from the two cases of the B.1.1.529 variant of concern, 33 Delta (B.1.617.2) variant cases were detected from the 48 samples sequenced on Tuesday, December 14.

The DOH said the latest sequencing run was composed of samples from 21 Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs), one foreign national, and 26 local cases from areas with case clusters.

Of the 48, 13 had no lineage assigned.

Detected Omicron cases

According to the department, the Philippines’ first two detected Omicron variant cases were incoming travelers who are currently isolated in a facility managed by the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ).

Of the two, the DOH said one was an ROF who arrived from Japan on December 1 via Philippine Airlines flight number PR 0427, and the other a Nigerian national who arrived from Nigeria on November 30, via Oman Air with flight number WY 843.

The sample of the ROF from Japan was collected on December 5, and the result was released on December 7.

The DOH said he is currently asymptomatic but had symptoms of colds and cough upon arrival.

The sample of the Nigerian national, meanwhile, was collected on December 6, and the result released on December 7.

He was admitted to the isolation facility on the same date, and is currently asymptomatic.

“The DOH is determining possible close contacts among co-passengers during the flights of these two cases,” the department said.

Additional Delta variant cases

As for the additional 33 Delta variant cases, the DOH said of the number, 14 were ROFs while 19 were local cases.

The 19 local cases were tested in the following regions: three each from Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Caraga, and SOCCSKSARGEN, two from Western Visayas, and one each from the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Eastern Visayas, and Davao Region.

With the additional Delta variant cases, the total Delta variant cases in the country has risen to 7,919.

“The Department is closely working with local government units for them to conduct active case finding and ensure that COVID-19 cases are immediately isolated, tested and contact traced, and that eligible samples for sequencing are submitted,” the DOH said.

The DOH advised the public to “adhere to the minimum public standards and properly wear face masks, frequently wash hands with soap and water or alcohol, observe physical distancing, ensure proper ventilation, and avoid crowded areas” with the detection of Omicron in the country.

The department also urged the public to avoid holding mass gatherings.

“The DOH also urges those unvaccinated to get vaccinated during the National Vaccination Days to receive the additional protection that vaccines provide against COVID-19,” the DOH said.

Omicron mutations

The Omicron variant has been found to have at least 30 amino acid mutations.

According to the US’ Center for Disease Control and Prevention, of the 30, 15 are in the receptor binding domain (RBD).

It said N501Y, a key amino acid substitution in the Omicron spike protein that “increases binding to the human ACE2 receptor,” may, therefore, enable increased virus transmission.

Meanwhile, the combination of N501Y and Q498R amino acid substitutions in the variant “may increase binding affinity even more.”

The World Health Organization has said the variant may evade existing immunity as a result.