PHL COVID-19 tally rises to 2,765,672

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,765,672 with the addition of 4,393 cases.

According to the Department of Health, of the total cases, 53642 were active.

Of these, 74.8 percent were mild, 6.7 percent asymptomatic, 2.4 percent critical, 5.8 percent were severe, and 10.37 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2669953 with the addition of 8470 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 42077 after 135 additional deaths were reported.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3 until the end of the month.

On Monday, the DOH said over 300 more Delta variant cases were also reported in the latest genome sequencing run.

The country’s first B. 1.1.3.8. variant case was also reported.

The DOH said the variant first found in Mauritius was being monitored by the World Health Organization.