PHL logs 380 more Delta variant cases, first B.1.1.318 variant case

(Eagle News) — Over 300 more Delta variant cases have been reported in the Philippines.

According to Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire, apart from the 380 additional Delta variant cases, the Philippines also logged its first case of the B.1.1.318 variant in the latest genome sequencing run of 746 samples collected in March, April, September, and October.

Over 100, or 166, Beta variant cases were also reported, while 104 Alpha variant cases were found from the sample.

According to Vergeire, at the time the B.1.1.318 variant was detected in the sample of a 34-year-old collected in March, it was not classified as a variant under monitoring.

The B.1.1.318 that was first detected in Mauritius has 14 mutations in its spike region, and is now being monitored by health authorities.

“..Kasama po dito ‘yung mga mutations na nakita din natin sa Delta variant at saka sa Beta variant,” she said, noting that such mutations could have an effect on vaccine efficacy and on the transmission of COVID-19.

Vergeire said the country’s first case has a travel history from the United Arab Emirates and arrived in the country on March 5.

The case recovered on March 21.

“Lahat po pinag-aaralan sa ngayon,” she said.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3.

The alert level is expected to remain in effect until the end of the month.