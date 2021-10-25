PHL COVID-19 tally rises to 2,756,923

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,756,923 after the Department of Health reported 5,279 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 60,957 were active.

Of these, 77.5 percent were mild, 6.1 percent were asymptomatic, 2.1 percent were critical, 5.1 percent were severe, and 9.2 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,654,173 with the additional 7,312 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 41793 with the additional 208 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3 until the end of the month.

Health authorities have appealed for the public to not remain complacent amid the easing of restrictions.

The Philippine National Police has said it would increase police visibility in response to the DOH and health experts’ appeal.