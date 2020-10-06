PHL COVID-19 tally now at 326,833; 209 more recoveries reported

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 326,833 on Tuesday, Oct. 6, after the Department of Health reported 2,093 more cases.

According to the DOH, of the total COVID-19 cases so far, 47,655 were active.

Of these, 85.6 percent were mild, 9.5 percent were asymptomatic, 1.6 percent severe, and 3.4 percent critical.

Of the additional 2,093 cases, the DOH said, 1,741 or 83 percent, occurred within the recent 14 days, or from September 23 to October 6.

Metro Manila had the biggest chunk of the newly-reported cases, with 557, followed by Cavite with 253, Iloilo with 166, Bulacan with 124, and Batangas with 118.

Recoveries rose to 273,313, including the 209 more recoveries.

Twenty-five deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 5,865.

Metro Manila, Batangas, Bacolod, Iloilo and Tacloban are expected to remain as general community quarantine areas until the end of the month.

Restrictions are further eased in GCQ areas.

Lanao del Sur, including Marawi, and Tuguegarao, are under the more stringent modified enhanced community quarantine.

The rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine, or the new normal.