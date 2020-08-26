Tuguegarao City under MECQ for ten days

(Eagle News)–Tuguegarao City has been placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine for ten days.

In announcing the same through Executive Order No. 78, Mayor Jefferson Soriano noted the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

According to Soriano, under the MECQ, strict home quarantine shall be observed in all households, with the movement of residents limited only to accessing essential goods and services, and for work in establishments allowed to operate.

Any person below 21 years old and above 60 years old shall be required to stay at home except when “indispensable under the circumstances for obtaining essential goods and services, for work in industries and offices or such other activities” that are permitted.

Hotels or accommodation establishments shall not be allowed to operate, except those accommodating guests who have existing bookings before Aug. 25, guests who have existing long-term bookings before Aug. 25, distressed Overseas Filipino Workers and stranded Filipinos or foreign nationals, repatriated OFWs in compliance with approved quarantine protocols, non-OFWs who may be required to undergo mandatory facility-based quarantine, and healthcare workers and employees of exempted establishments under the Omnibus Guidelines issued by the executive secretary.

All food establishments and those providing basic medical necessities and online delivery services may operate 24/7.