PHL COVID-19 tally now at 2,535,732 with addition of 12,805 new cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,535,732 after the Department of Health reported 12,805 new cases on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The DOH said of the total cases, 132,339 were active.

Of these, 76.7 percent were mild, 16.4 percent asymptomatic, 0.9 percent were critical, 2.1 percent were severe, and 3.91 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2,365,229 with the addition of 12,236 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 38,164 with the addition of 190 deaths.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the DOH said 339 more Delta variant cases were detected in the Philippines.

The DOH has said the Delta variant was highly transmissible, with one Delta variant-positive person infecting as many as eight people in one sitting.