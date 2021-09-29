339 more Delta variant cases detected in PHL

(Eagle News) — Over 300 more Delta variant cases have been detected in the Philippines.

According to Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire, apart from the 339 Delta variant cases, 186 Beta variant cases, 98 Alpha variant cases, nine P.3 variant cases, and one Gamma variant case were detected in the latest genome sequencing of 748 samples.

She said the samples analyzed had been collated from April to June.

With the additional 339 Delta variant cases, the total cases of that variant in the country are now at 3,366.

The DOH has said the Delta variant is highly transmissible, with a Delta variant-positive person infecting as many as eight people in one sitting.

The World Health Organization has said the Delta variant has overtaken all other variants of concern in the world, and was the globally dominant COVID-19 variant.