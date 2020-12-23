PHL COVID-19 tally climbs to 464,004; 564 more recover

(Eagle News) — The Philippines’ COVID-19 tally rose to 464,004 on Wednesday, December 23, after the Department of Health reported 1,196 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases as of 4 p.m., 5.4 percent or 24,984 were active.

Of these, 81.8 percent were mild, 9.5 percent asymptomatic, 5.5 percent critical, 2.9 percent severe, and 0.32 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 123, Rizal with 84, Manila with 74, Davao City with 54, and Batangas with 49.

Recoveries climbed to 429,972 including the 564 additional ones.

The death toll rose to 9,048 including the 27 additional ones.

The government has urged the public to continue implementing safety and health protocols, noting the observed spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

On Tuesday night, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the ban on flights from the United Kingdom to the Philippines from December 24 to 31, 2020, following reports of a more infectious COVID-19 strain there.