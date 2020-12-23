Following reports of more infectious COVID-19 strain, PHL suspends flights from UK from Dec. 24 to 31, 2020

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government has ordered the suspension of all flights coming from the United Kingdom following reports of a new COVID-19 strain there that is up to 70 percent more infectious.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, the suspension which was approved by President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night is in effect from December 24 at 12:01 a.m. to December 31, 2020.

“All passengers who have been in the UK within fourteen (14) days immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines, including those merely in transit, are also temporarily restricted from entering the country for the same period,” Roque said.

Roque said passengers already in transit from the UK and those who have been to the UK within 14 days “immediately preceding arrival to the Philippines” and who arrive before 12:01 a.m. of December 24, 2020, “shall not be subject to entry restriction but they would be required to undergo stricter quarantine and testing protocols.”

He said these include a quarantine for 14 days at the Athlete’s Village in the New Clark City.

They should also get a negative RT-PCR test result.

AstraZeneca has said its vaccine “should be” effective against the new COVID-19 strain.

The Philippines has said it was targeting vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity. With a report from Vic Somintac, Eagle News