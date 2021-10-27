PHL COVID-19 tally climbs to 2,768,849

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2768849 on Wednesday, Oct. 27, after the Department of Health reported 3218 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 50152 were active.

Of these, 73.4 percent are mild, 6.8 percent asymptomatic, 2.6 percent were critical, 6.2 percent were severe, and 11.02 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 2676349 with the additional 6660 ones.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 42348 with the additional 271 deaths.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3 until the end of the month.

Only recently, the DOH reported over 300 more Delta variant cases in the country.

It announced the country also logged its first B.1.1.3.8 case, a COVID-19 variant being monitored by the World Health Organization.