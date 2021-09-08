PHL COVID-19 tally climbs to 2,134,005 with addition of 12,751 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 12,751 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Sept. 8, bringing its COVID-19 tally to 2,134,005.

According to the Department of Health, of the total cases, 151,135 were active.

Of these, 91.6 percent were mild, 3.7 percent asymptomatic, 0.7 percent critical, 1.5 percent severe, and 2.54 percent were moderate cases.

Recoveries rose to 1948198 with the addition of 20151 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country is now at 34672, with the addition of 174 deaths.

The Palace on Tuesday, Sept. 7, announced Metro Manila would remain under a modified enhanced community quarantine after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases deferred the implementation of the general community quarantine with hard lockdowns.

The deferment came after the DOH said Metro Manila, except for Manila, was under the highest COVID-19 alert level, at 4, due to the increasing COVID-19 cases and the hospital bed utilization at over 70 percent.

Manila, the DOH said, is under an alert level, 3 which means its hospital bed utilization is lower than 70 percent.