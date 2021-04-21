PHL COVID-19 cases reach 962,307 with addition of 9,227 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases reached 962,307 on Wednesday, April 21, after the Department of Health reported 9,227 additional cases.

DOH data showed of the total cases, 116434 were active.

Of these, 96.7 percent were mild, 1.2 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent were critical, 0.8 percent were severe, and 0.52 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 829608 after 19,669 more were reported.

Over 100, or 124, more COVID-19 deaths were reported, pushing the total to 16265.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the government to place some areas such as Metro Manila under a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine.

In an advisory issued on April 20, the US State Department also warned against travel to the Philippines, citing the high number of COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asian country.