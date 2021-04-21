US advises against travel to the Philippines amid surge in COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The US State Department has advised against travel to the Philippines.

In issuing the advice in its April 20 advisory, the US State Department noted for one, that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention had issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for the Southeast Asian country due to COVID-19.

The State Department said this indicated a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.

The US government also noted the travel restrictions imposed by the Philippine government that affect the entry of US citizens.

“Do not travel to the Philippines due to COVID-19,” the State Department said.

Level 4 is the highest possible travel warning level issued by the State Department.

The Philippines is so far battling a surge of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, prompting the Palace to impose an enhanced community quarantine in several areas, including Metro Manila.

ECQ is the strictest form of community quarantine, with the movement of people in ECQ areas limited.

The ECQ was supposed to end on April 4 but this was extended to April 11.

The Palace later said Metro Manila and other areas will be under a modified enhanced community quarantine starting April 12 until the end of the month.