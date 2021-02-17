PHL COVID-19 cases reach 553,424; recoveries rise to 512,033

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 553,424 on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

This was after the Department of Health reported 1184 additional cases.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, the DOH said 29814 were active.

Of these, 85.4 percent were mild, 8.5 percent asymptomatic, 2.6 percent each were critical and severe, and 0.83 percent were mild.

The recovery tally reached 512,033 after the DOH reported 271 additional ones.

Fifty-three additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 11577.

The DOH has confirmed the UK variant has entered the country.

On Tuesday, it said 40 of 44 UK variant cases had recovered from COVID-19.

Three of them were active cases, while one was a fatality.