40 of 44 UK variant cases in PHL have recovered from COVID-19 — DOH

(Eagle News) — Forty of the 44 UK variant cases in the country have recovered from COVID-19.

Epidemiology Bureau Director Alethea De Guzman said in a virtual briefing that of the remaining four, three were still active cases while one was a fatality.

Of the three active cases, she said one was a returning overseas Filipino from the United Arab Emirates, another a 20-year-old female from Sabangan, Mountain Province, and another a 37-year-old male from Impasug-ong, Bukidnon.

She said all were in isolation.

Earlier, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the sole UK variant fatality so far was an 84-year-old from La Trinidad, Benguet province, who seldom left home.

Of the 44 UK variant cases, 28 are locals and 15 returning overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Health has said it was still verifying the address of the remaining case.