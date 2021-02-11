PHL COVID-19 cases reach 543,282; recoveries climb to 500,335

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 543,282 on Thursday, Feb. 11, after the Department of Health reported 1734 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 31478 were active.

Of these, were 87.6 percent were mild, 6.9 percent asymptomatic, 2.4 percent severe, 2.5 percent critical and 0.62 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 500335, including the 423 additional ones.

The COVID-19 death toll also rose, now at 11469, with the additional 68 deaths.

The government is gearing up for its COVID-19 vaccination program that is expected to start this year.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expected to start this month.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered the Philippine National Police to secure the vaccines and inoculation teams to ensure they arrive at their destinations.

On Thursday, the Quezon City government said a 35-year-old man tested positive for the United Kingdom variant of the COVID-19 virus.

It said contact tracing was underway.

The first UK variant case in the Philippines was a Quezon City resident who arrived from Dubai in January.

The QC government has said he has already tested negative for COVID-19 but was under health monitoring.

The DOH later said the UK variant had been detected in 16 other COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.