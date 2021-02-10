DILG to PNP: Provide security to COVID-19 vaccines, inoculation teams

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered the Philippine National Police to escort COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination teams to ensure they reach their destinations.

DILG officer-in-charge Bernard Florece Jr. gave the order as Interior Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya slammed the Communist rebels for setting conditions for the transport of the vaccines.

Earlier, the Communist Party of the Philippines said it would allow the safe transport of the same but urged the government not to use military vehicles.

“Ang mga bakuna na ‘yan ay parang ginto lalo na ngayong kulang pa ang supply kaya pinaghahanda natin ang PNP sa anumang insidente,” Florece said.

According to Malaya, “6×6 military trucks are the only vehicles that can reach” far-flung areas.

“What happens when we utilize a military vehicle to transport the vaccine in mountainous areas, are they going to shoot our soldiers on a humanitarian mission?” he asked.

He said in all countries of the world, the military is mobilized to assist in the vaccination program.

In the US, for instance, he said the National Guard has been mobilized to ensure the fast delivery of their vaccines,

“Can’t the CPP/NPA/NDF declare a cessation of hostilities for a change if only to allow the delivery of the vaccines?” Malaya asked.

The Philippines COVID-19 vaccination program is expected to start this year.

So far, the Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorization for the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.