PHL COVID-19 cases reach 541,560; 276 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 541,560 after the Department of Health reported 1345 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 30188 or 5.6 percent were active.

Of these, 88.2 percent were mild, 6.1 percent asymptomatic, 2.6 percent critical, 2.5 percent severe, and 0.6 percent were moderate.

Over 200 more recoveries–or 276–pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 499971.

The COVID-19 death toll also rose to 11401 after the DOH reported 114 additional deaths.

The government is gearing up for the targeted start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout this February.

On Wednesday, the Department of the Interior and Local Government ordered the Philippine National Police to secure the COVID-19 vaccines and inoculation teams so they may reach their destinations for the country’s vaccination program.