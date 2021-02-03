PHL COVID-19 cases reach 530,118; 487,721 recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 530,118 on Wednesday, Feb. 3, after the Department of Health reported 1,266 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 31,455 were active.

Of these, 88.8 percent were mild, 5.8 percent asymptomatic, 2.4 percent severe, 2.5 percent critical and 0.53 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 487721, including the additional ones.

The additional 68 deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 10942.

The Philippine government has confirmed the United Kingdom variant has been detected in the Philippines after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The QC government later said he has already tested negative for COVID-19 but was under health monitoring.

Health authorities later confirmed that the strain had been found in 16 other COVID-19 cases.