PHL COVID-19 cases reach 528,853; recoveries climb to 487,611

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 528,853 on Tuesday, Feb. 2, after the Department of Health reported 1583 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 30368 or 5.7 percent were active.

Of these, 89 percent were mild, 5.3 percent asymptomatic, 2.7 percent critical, 2.5 percent were severe, and 0.54 percent were moderate.

Thirty-nine additional recoveries pushed the total number of recoveries to 487,611.

Sixty-seven deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 10,874.

The Philippines has confirmed the United Kingdom variant had been detected in the Philippines after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The QC government has said, however, that he has already tested negative but was under strict monitoring.

Health authorities later confirmed the variant had been detected in 16 other COVID-19 cases.

The Philippines has eased restrictions on over 30 countries with reported variants of the COVID-19 virus, with selected foreign nationals allowed entry starting Feb. 1.