PHL COVID-19 cases reach 518,407 with addition of 2,245 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 518,407 on Wednesday, Jan. 27, after the Department of Health reported 2,245 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total COVID-19 cases, 32,384 or 6.2 percent were active.

Of these, 84.5 percent were mild, 9.2 percent asymptomatic, 3.4 percent critical, 2.4 percent severe, and 0.48 percent were moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Baguio City and Cebu City with 121 each, Davao City with 102, Quezon City with 87, and Pangasinan with 81.

Recoveries climbed to 475,542 including the additional 140 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 10,481 including the 95 additional deaths.

The Philippine government has confirmed the entry of the United Kingdom variant in the country, after a Quezon City resident tested positive for the same upon arrival from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 7.

On Friday, the QC government said he already tested negative for COVID-19 but was under strict health monitoring.

On the same day, health authorities confirmed the UK strain had been found in 16 other COVID-19 cases.

The DOH also confirmed that there was a local transmission of the UK strain in Bontoc, Mt. Province, from which 12 of the 16 COVID-19 cases with the UK variant originated.