PHL COVID-19 cases climb to 2,838,792; Positivity rate also up, now at 2.2%

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 2,838,792 on Monday, Dec. 27, after the Department of Health reported 318 additional cases.

According to the DOH, the figure was based on the data provided by operating laboratories, with 28 labs failing to submit their respective data.

Of the 28 labs, two were non-operational on December 25, while the 26 did not submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS).

“Based on data in the last 14 days, the 28 non-reporting labs contribute, on average, 9.5% of samples tested and 6.4% of positive individuals,” the DOH said.

According to the department, the nationwide positivity rate increased from 2.0% on Sunday to 2.2%.

Of the total cases, 9,579 were active.

Of these, the DOH said 445 were asymptomatic, 3,644 mild, 3,339 moderate, 1,777 severe, and 374 were critical.

Recoveries rose to 2,778,002, with the additional 255 ones.

The death toll is now at 51,211, with the additional 11 deaths.

Health authorities have warned against complacency, with the COVID-19 virus still around.

On Monday, the DOH also reported the Philippines’ fourth Omicron variant case.