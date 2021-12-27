PHL reports fourth Omicron variant case

(Eagle News) — The Philippines on Monday, Dec. 27, reported another Omicron variant case, bringing the total cases of the variant of concern in the country to four.

According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, the fourth case was a 38-year-old female from the United States.

The fourth case, Vergeire said, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on December 10 via Philippine Airlines PR 127.

She experienced throat itchiness and colds on December 13, and was placed in an isolation facility after testing positive on December 15.

After a 10-day isolation period, she was discharged.

Vergeire said the results that showed the fourth case was positive for the Omicron variant came out on Dec. 25.

The fourth case is currently undergoing home quarantine and is being monitored, Vergeire said.

She is scheduled to undergo a retesting on Tuesday.

“She remains to be asymptomatic as of this time,” Vergeire said.

The first three Omicron variant cases detected in the Philippines so far were found in a Filipino from Japan, a Nigerian national, and a returning overseas Filipino from Qatar.

The World Health Organization has said the variant was “probably” already in most countries but remains undetected.

Researchers have warned against the variant’s over 30 mutations in the spike protein that attaches to the human ACE-2, which, they said, could mean the variant may evade existing immunity.