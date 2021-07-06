PHL COVID-19 cases climb to 1,445,832

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have climbed to 1445832 after the Department of Health reported 4114 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 49613 were active.

Of these, 90.8 percent were mild, 3.9 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent critical, 2.2 percent severe, and 1.62 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1370923 including the additional 6086 ones.

The death toll is now at 25296 including the additional 104 ones.

The DOH has said two more COVID-19 Delta variant cases have been detected in the Philippines, pushing the total to 19.

Other COVID-19 variant cases have also been detected.