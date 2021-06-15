PHL COVID-19 cases climb to 1,327,431

(Eagle News) — Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 1,327,431 on Tuesday, June 15, after the Department of Health reported 5,389 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 58063 were active.

Of these, 91.8 percent were mild, 3.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent critical, 1.8 percent severe, and 1.3 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,246,405, including the additional 6667 recoveries.

Over 100, or 118, more deaths were reported, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 22963.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until the end of the month.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said some areas, however, would revert to a more stringent modified enhanced community quarantine due to the increase in cases there.