PHL calls on Myanmar to restore status quo ante

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has called on Myanmar to restore the status quo ante as the military there stepped up its campaign following its coup that ousted the civilian leadership.

“The Philippines has been supportive of Myanmar’s progress towards a fuller democracy, cognizant of the Army’s role in preserving its territorial integrity and national security, as well as the unifying role of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in the history of the country and Army her father founded,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said in a statement.

He said “the realization of this democratic process can only be achieved through the complete restoration of the status quo ante.”

Locsin issued the statement as police shot tear gas and water cannon at protesters flooding the streets of Yangon for the fifth consecutive day, after the military, alleging vote fraud, detained Suu Kyi, whose party had won the elections, and several others.

The military later declared a one-year state of emergency over the country.

On Tuesday, it also raided Suu Kyi’s party headquarters.

Earlier, the DFA said it was following the situation there with “deep concern,” saying it was “especially concerned about the safety” of Suu Kyi.

Filipinos in Myanmar were also advised to “exercise due caution, monitor developments through reputable sources, and observe the guidance of local authorities.” With Agence France Presse