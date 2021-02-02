Featured News, National

DFA: PHL following situation in Myanmar with “deep concern”

Posted by Kaye Fe on
This screengrab taken from AFPTV video footage shows soldiers at the entrance to a guesthouse, where members of parliament reside at in the country’s capital Naypyidaw on February 2, 2021, as Myanmar’s generals appeared in firm control a day after a surgical coup that saw democracy heroine Aung San Suu Kyi detained. (Photo by STR / AFPTV / AFP)

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government on Tuesday, Feb. 2, said it was following with “deep concern” the situation in Myanmar.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is “especially concerned about the safety” of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who, along with others, has been detained by Myanmar’s military.

The military, which alleged voting irregularities in November’s election, later declared a one-year state of emergency over the country.

“Myanmar has made substantial and important strides toward democratization in recent years. The Philippines has supported these efforts,” the DFA said.

Filipinos in Myanmar were advised to “exercise due caution,  monitor developments through reputable sources, and observe the guidance of local authorities.”

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Filipinos may contact the following in the event of an emergency, the DFA said:

Tel. Nos.: (+95-1) 558-149 to 151

Fax Nos.: (+95-1) 558-154

Duty Officer No.:(+95-9) 2507-65938

Email: [email protected]

The DFA Office of Migrant Workers Affairs may also be reached through the following numbers:

Tel. Nos.: (+63-2) 8 834-4996

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]



Related Posts