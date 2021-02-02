DFA: PHL following situation in Myanmar with “deep concern”

(Eagle News) — The Philippine government on Tuesday, Feb. 2, said it was following with “deep concern” the situation in Myanmar.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is “especially concerned about the safety” of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who, along with others, has been detained by Myanmar’s military.

The military, which alleged voting irregularities in November’s election, later declared a one-year state of emergency over the country.

“Myanmar has made substantial and important strides toward democratization in recent years. The Philippines has supported these efforts,” the DFA said.

Filipinos in Myanmar were advised to “exercise due caution, monitor developments through reputable sources, and observe the guidance of local authorities.”

