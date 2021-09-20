PHL approves limited face-to-face classes in areas with minimal risk for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has approved limited face-to-face classes in areas where there is minimal risk for COVID-19.

The Palace did not mention the specific areas so far.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said, however, that these would be determined by the Department of Health and the Department of Education.

He added the in-person classes will be held only “half a day every other week.”

Roque said the parents of the children who will attend classes should issue a written consent.

The approval of the local government where the in-person classes are expected to be held is needed as well, he said.

According to Education Secretary Eleanor Briones, kindergarten classes will have 12 students.

Grade 1 to 3 classes will have 16 students.

Classes from Kinder to Grade 3, she said, will last for a maximum of three hours.

Earlier, the Department of Education said the total number of registered students entering Kindergarten until Grade 12 for this school year has reached 26,308,875 in public and private schools so far.

The enrollment for those same grade levels last school year was recorded at 26,227,022