Number of enrollees for SY 2021-2022 exceeds recorded figure for previous academic year: DepEd

(Eagle News) — The number of students who enrolled for school year 2021-2022 has exceeded the number of enrollees the previous school year, the Department of Education said on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

According to DepEd, as of Sept. 15, the the total number of registered students entering Kindergarten until Grade 12 has reached 26,308,875 in public and private schools.

The enrollment for those same grade levels last school year was recorded at 26,227,022.

The DepEd said of the total number of enrollees, 20,029,767 students enrolled in public schools; 1,668,489 in private schools; and 53,292 in SUCs / LUCs.

Over 4 million—or 4,557,327–enrolled during early registration.

The department has said enrollment for this school year has been extended until September 30.