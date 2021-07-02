PHIVOLCS: Taal still under alert level 3

(Eagle News) — An alert level 3 remains over Taal with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology still monitoring “high activity.”

PHIVOLCS said in 24 hours, it monitored 28 earthquakes and one “explosion-type” with low background tremor at the volcano.

A steam plume reaching as high as 3,000 meters was also observed.

PHIVOLCS said this was caused by the “upwelling of hot volcanic gas.”

PHIVOLCS earlier recommended the evacuation of residents from “high-risk” areas after Taal experienced a “short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption.”

“The public is reminded that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as into the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited due to the hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should strong eruptions occur,” it said.