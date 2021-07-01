PHIVOLCS raises alert level 3 over Taal volcano; recommends evacuation of residents from “high-risk” areas

(Eagle News) — Taal volcano is now under alert level 3 after a “short-lived dark phreatomagmatic plume” rose one kilometer high on Thursday, July 1.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, there was no accompanying volcanic earthquake to the plume, which signifies “magmatic intrusion at the main crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions.”

PHIVOLCS recommended the evacuation of residents from Taal Volcano Island and from barangays Agoncillo and Laurel in Batangas due to the “possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami.”

It reminded the public that the entire volcano island was a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as the “high-risk barangays” was prohibited.

“In addition, communities around the Taal Lake shore are advised to take precautionary measures and be vigilant of possible lakewater disturbances related to the ongoing unrest,” PHIVOLCS said.