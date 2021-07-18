PHIVOLCS monitors 86 earthquakes in Taal; alert level 3 still in place

(Eagle News) — Eighty-six earthquakes were monitored in Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquakes monitored in the volcano, which remains on alert level 3, included 84 volcanic tremors that lasted for one to 34 minutes and a weak background tremor.

Also monitored in Taal was a steam plume rising up to 2,100 meters before it headed northeast.

Sulfur dioxide emissions were monitored at 5466 tons on July 17.

According to PHIVOLCS, the ban on the entry into the Taal Volcano Island and and barangays Agoncillo and Laurel should remain in place.

Aircraft were also advised against flying near the volcano.

Earlier, PHIVOLCS raised the alert level over Taal from 2 following a short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption.

The short-lived eruption took place after residents took note of a vog over the Taal volcano caldera that reached Metro Manila.