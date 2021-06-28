PHIVOLCS: Volcanic smog or vog observed over Taal Volcano caldera

(Eagle News) — Volcanic smog or vog has been observed over Taal caldera due to the continued volcanic sulfur dioxide gas emissions from the main crater of the volcano, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

PHIVOLCS said the high levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas emissions and steam-rich plumes that rose as much as three kilometers high for the past two days, coupled with the SO2 flux on June 27 that averaged 4,771 tons, atmospheric temperatures of 30ºC, a relative humidity of 75% and wind velocities that slowed to 1 to 0 meters/second at near-surface levels over Taal Volcano Island, especially the near-absence of air movement, resulted in the formation of the vog that brought a pronounced haze over the Taal Caldera region.

Vog consists of fine droplets containing volcanic gas such as SO2 which is acidic and can cause irritation of the eyes, throat and respiratory tract depending on the exposure, PHIVOLCS said.

It said people sensitive to these ill effects are those with health conditions such as asthma, lung disease and heart disease, the elderly, pregnant women and children.

The public was advised to limit their exposure to the vog and to stay indoors and shut doors and windows instead.

If going outdoors cannot be avoided, PHIVOLCS said the public should cover their noses, ideally with an N95 facemask.

They should also drink plenty of water to reduce any throat irritation or constriction.

“If belonging to the particularly sensitive group of people above, watch over yourself and seek help from a doctor or the barangay health unit if needed. If serious effects are experienced, call the doctor or the barangay health unit,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said alert level 2 remains hoisted over Taal.