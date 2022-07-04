PHIVOLCS: 21 volcanic quakes monitored in Kanlaon in last 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Twenty-one volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, sulfur dioxide flux was also monitored at 151 tons/day.

A partial volcanic swelling was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS said the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius permanent danger zone should remain.

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano.

Over the weekend, PHIVOLCS issued an advisory on an increase in activity at the volcano after 41 volcanic earthquakes were detected around the summit since 5 a.m. of June 30.

The volcano remains on alert level 1.