Increase in activity of Kanlaon volcano noted

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Sunday, July 3, warned about an increase in activity at Kanlaon volcano.

PHIVOLCS issued the advisory I after it monitored 41 volcanic earthquakes around the summit since 5 a.m. of June 30.

According to PHIVOLCS, these included “shallow tornillo signals that could be associated with shallow gas movement along the fractures within the upper volcanic slopes.”

Ground data also showed a “short-term slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes” since January, PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, the “increased seismic activity and short-term ground deformation are likely caused by shallow hydrothermal processes beneath the edifice that could generate phreatic or steam-driven eruptions” from the summit.

PHIVOLCS said the ban on entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone should remain.

Pilots were also advised against flying near the volcano.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon volcano’s activity and any development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.

Kanlaon remains under Alert level 1.