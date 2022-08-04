Philippines logs 4,439 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Aug. 4.

According to the Department of Health, the 4439 new cases pushed the total cases to 3790309.

Of these, 34213 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 14879.

It was followed by Region IV-A with 9507, Central Luzon with 4673, Western Visayas with 2707 and Central Visayas with 2061.

Of the cities and provinces, Cavite logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 3249, followed by Quezon City with 3219, Laguna with 2614, and Manila with 1795.

Rizal followed suit with 1733.

Recoveries rose to 3695323.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 60733.

Earlier, the DOH said the first two cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 or Centaurus were detected in the Philippines.