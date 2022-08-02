First two cases of Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 or “Centaurus” detected in Philippines: DOH

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has detected its first two cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.75.

According to Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, 1015 more cases of the Omicron subvariant BA.5 were also detected in all regions except Zamboanga Peninsula and Northern Mindanao.

Six more people have also tested positive for the BA.4 subvariant.

Eighteen more were also found to carry the BA.2.12.1 subvariant.

BA.2.75

According to Vergeire, the two who tested positive for Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, or “Centaurus,” as it is called, were from Western Visayas.

Vergeire said authorities are verifying their travel histories and their health status.

Earlier, the DOH has said BA.2.75 may be more transmissible and has more immune evasion compared to the BA.5.

Vergeire said studies no study has shown so far that this specific Omicron subvariant could cause more severe illnesses.

BA.5

With the additional 1015 Omicron BA.5 subvariant cases, the total rose to 3,012 in the country.

At least 527 individuals of the additional BA.5 cases are fully vaccinated, 12 are partially vaccinated, while 16 are unvaccinated.

The vaccination status of others is still being determined.

The Philippines on Monday, Aug. 1, reported 3,553 additional COVID-19 cases.

(Eagle News Service)