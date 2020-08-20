PCG: Kin of 14 Filipinos who went missing in Occidental Mindoro collision to receive P1 million each

(Eagle News) — The families of the 14 Filipinos who went missing after the fishing vessel they were on collided with a Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel in June will receive P1 million in compensation each, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Thursday, Aug. 20.

According to the PCG, Irma Fishing and Trading Inc., owner of FV Liberty 5 that sank after the June 27 incident, will also receive P40 million from MV Vienna Wood as settlement for the damage caused to the fishing vessel.

PCG Commandant Admiral George Ursabia Jr. said both MV Vienna Wood and FV Liberty 5 representatives will hold a formal ceremony for the settlement at the PCG national headquarters in Manila on Monday, Aug. 24.

MV Vienna Wood was on its way to Australia when it collided with FV Liberty 5 off Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro.

The government has filed charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and damage to property against the shipping company, master, and officers of the Hong Kong-flagged vessel over the incident.

The search and retrieval operations for the 14 Filipinos on board the fishing vessel ended on July 7.