PCG files raps vs MV Vienna Wood crew, shipment company over Mindoro collision

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard has filed criminal charges against the crew members of the Hong Kong-flagged vessel that collided with a Philippine fishing boat vessel off Mindoro last week, and the shipping company.

Charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and damage to property have been lodged against the MV Vienna Wood crew members identified as Zhang Weiwei, Shin Bin, Yi Lei, and Yang Xileng before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Occidental Mindoro.

The MV Vienna Wood was bound for Australia when it hit FV Liberty 5 on June 27.

Search and rescue operations for the 14 Filipinos, mostly fishermen, aboard the sunken fishing boat have been extended to July 7.

According to Commodore Armand Balilo, Coast Guard spokesperson, the PCG station commander of Occidental Mindoro, Lt. Valerie Lagua, acted as the complainant.