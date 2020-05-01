Palace: Ride-hailing services allowed in areas under GCQ

(Eagle News) — Ride-hailing services are allowed in areas under a general community quarantine.

“Kung ang TNVS (transport network vehicle service po ay mga Grab e limitado po ang pasahero,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday, May 1.

He clarified these were still not allowed in areas under an extended enhanced community quarantine.

Earlier, the Department of Transportation announced its guidelines on transportation allowed in GCQ areas.

Based on its summary of guidelines posted on its Twitter account, multiple bookings are not allowed even in GCQ areas.

The DOTr also set limits to the number of passengers allowed in each public utility vehicle.

According to the DOTr, the number of passengers in each PUV shall not exceed 50 percent of each of their maximum capacity.

Private vehicles, for their part, may only be allowed on roads if their purpose of travel was “essential” based on the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.