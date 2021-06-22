Featured News, National

Palace: President Duterte says wearing of face shields still required indoors, outdoors

In this photo taken on September 19, 2020, people wearing face shields queue at a public market in Manila.  /Ted Aljibe/ AFP/ 

(Eagle News) — The wearing of face shields is mandatory both indoors and outdoors.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was President Rodrigo Duterte’s final say on the matter amid confusion generated by contradictory statements made by some officials.

According to Roque, the President’s decision was based on the advice of health experts and “in view of the Delta variant.”

The Department of Health announced border controls were on “heightened alert” as it announced the entry of four more Delta variant cases in the Philippines.

Seventeen Delta variant cases have so far been monitored in the country.

Of these, 15 have recovered, one has died, and another was still recovering.

The World Health Organization has said the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, was becoming the dominant COVID-19 variant in the world since it is more transmissible.

The Philippines has extended its ban on travelers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, Nepal, and the United Arab Emirates.

 

